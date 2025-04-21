Tottenham will face Nottingham Forest in a standalone English Premier League match on Monday. It has been a reversal of fortunes this season for these two clubs, as Tottenham are 15th in the Premier League table after finishing fifth last season, while Nottingham Forest have climbed from 17th last season to fifth. Nottingham Forest won the reverse fixture 1-0 at home on Boxing Day but have lost two in a row in the EPL, while Tottenham kept a chance to salvage their season alive by beating Eintracht Frankfurt last Thursday to advance to the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

Kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Tottenham are +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest odds from FanDuel Sportbook, while the visitors are +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. In 2023, he was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's top EPL picks and predictions for Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest on Monday:

Nottingham Forest Draw No Bet (+104)

Forest have been the biggest surprises in the Premier League this season, with Nuno Espirito Santo's shepherding the club from a relegation battle last season to a Champions League fight in 2024-25. Veteran striker Chris Wood from New Zealand has bashed in 18 goals already, his most in a Premier League season and the second-most of his 17-year career in English football. Meanwhile, Belgian keeper Matz Sels lead the league with 13 clean sheets.

"It's certainly risky to bet on this Nottingham Forest side after the Tricky Trees have lost four of their last five league games on the road," Sutton told SportsLine. "However, Tottenham have won just one of their past six matches in the Premier League and Nottingham Forest have much more to play for on Monday. The Tricky Trees are fighting for a top-four finish, so Nuno Espirito Santo's side will be gunning for all three points."

Under 2.5 goals (+133)

Ultimately, this is a match that sets up quite well for a low-scoring affair. Nottingham Forest are tidy in defense, Tottenham have been incredibly inconsistent in attack all season and the two clubs only managed one goal in the reverse fixture. That all adds up to make plus money on the Under a tremendous value, and both of these lines are priced best at FanDuel.

"I'm also expecting to see a cagey affair when these two face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Nottingham Forest have conceded just 38 goals this season, the third-fewest in the Premier League," Sutton said. "Tottenham have been shut out in three of their past six matches in league play and will likely be without James Maddison (hip) on Monday."

Want more soccer picks for this week?

You've seen Brandt Sutton's best bets for Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest in English Premier League action. Now, get UEFA Champions League picks and exact score predictions from SportsLine's soccer model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.