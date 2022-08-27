Tottenham will try to put Nottingham Forest in their place Sunday when Spurs visit City Ground for a 2022-23 English Premier League match. Forest (1-1-1) have been more competitive than expected in their first season in the top tier since 2008, but they haven't come up against a team like Spurs yet. Tottenham (2-1-0) are off to a promising start after finishing in the top four last season. They pulled off a 1-1 draw with Chelsea two weeks ago on a dramatic header from Harry Kane, and the attack has been ruthlessly efficient. Spurs found themselves in a battle with Wolves last Saturday but managed a 1-0 win on another Kane goal. Nottingham Forest come in off a 1-1 draw with Everton last Saturday in their most recent EPL match. They also beat Grimsby Town 3-0 in an EFL Cup match on Tuesday.

Nottingham vs. Tottenham spread: Tottenham -1.5 (+115)

Nottingham vs. Tottenham over-under: 2.5 goals

Nottingham vs. Tottenham money line: Tottenham -210, Nottingham +575, Draw +340

NOT: Dean Henderson has a 77.4 save percentage in a six-year club career

has a 77.4 save percentage in a six-year club career TOT: Son Heung-Min hasn't gone four games without a goal since November

Why You Should Back Tottenham

Spurs had a positive summer, in contrast to the drama of Kane seeking a transfer before last season, and they added depth to the already prolific attack. Kane is off to an unusually fast start, and Tottenham are just waiting for Son Heung-Min to break out, as well. The South Korean shared the Premier League lead with 23 goals last season but has just one assist so far. Richarlison also has joined the mix after scoring 43 goals in four seasons with Everton, and Dejan Kulusevski has six goals and nine assists since coming over at midseason last year.

Forest have allowed three goals in its three games, but they haven't seen an attack like this. They have allowed goalkeeper Dean Henderson to be bombarded with shots, allowing a league-high 60, with a third of those on target. That will be a major problem against Spurs, who hit the target with almost 44 percent of their shots (second-best in the EPL) and average nearly six on net per game. Despite the 3-0 victory, Forest was outshot 23-9 by fourth-tier Grimsby Town in their EFL Cup match. Tottenham have scored seven goals this season, to Forest's two.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The City Ground crowd should be fired up, with one of the league's best teams and one of its biggest stars in the house. Forest were written off from the get-go, but they were plus-33 in goal differential in the Championship last season and allowed 40, second-fewest in the league. Sam Surridge scored twice in the victory against Grimsby Town but is likely to come off the bench. He had seven goals last year but started just five games. Brennan Johnson had a team-high 16 goals and added 10 assists, while newcomer Taiwo Awoniyi scored 15 for Union Berlin.

Forest took a 1-0 lead on Everton in the 81st minute last week, on a goal from 20-year-old Welsh star Johnson, but the Toffees equalized in the 88th minute. The back line has had some trouble keeping attackers at bay, but Henderson has been up to the task. The 25-year-old, on loan from Manchester United, leads the EPL in saves (17) and is second in save percentage (85.0). He is determined to show United that sticking with David de Gea (after Henderson was promised the top job) was a mistake. He had a clean sheet in his first home start against West Ham.

