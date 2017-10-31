Tottenham vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Spurs can make a statement with a win on Wednesday
Real Madrid and Tottenham both hope to finish in first place in Champions League Group H, and one team can take a step towards doing that with a win on Wednesday when they meet in London.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Madrid doesn't have any momentum after that upset lost at Girona on Sunday, but they come back here and get three points with Cristiano Ronaldo dominating. Real Madrid 3, Tottenham 1.
