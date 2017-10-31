Tottenham vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Spurs can make a statement with a win on Wednesday

Real Madrid and Tottenham both hope to finish in first place in Champions League Group H, and one team can take a step towards doing that with a win on Wednesday when they meet in London. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real Madrid doesn't have any momentum after that upset lost at Girona on Sunday, but they come back here and get three points with Cristiano Ronaldo dominating. Real Madrid 3, Tottenham 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories