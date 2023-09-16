The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Sheffield United 0-1-3, Tottenham Hotspur 3-1-0

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Sheffield United have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will square off against Tottenham Hotspur at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Sheffield United's last four contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Sheffield United has been struggling as of late, and they have yet to win a game this season. They and Everton played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley combined for 14 shots on goal last Saturday, which explains the impressive seven total goals scored. Tottenham Hotspur was the clear victor by a 5-2 margin over Burnley. With that victory, Tottenham Hotspur brought their scoring average up to 2.8 goals per game.

Sheffield United ended up on the wrong side of a painful 4-0 walloping at Tottenham Hotspur's hands in their previous matchup back in May of 2021. Can Sheffield United avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is a huge favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -361 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Sheffield United.