Tottenham vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Boxing Day Premier League on TV, stream online

The Spurs are looking to finish the year off right

Tottenham welcomes Southampton to Wembley on Boxing Day for their final Premier League match of 2017.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Tottenham's Harry Kane finishes off his historic 2017 with two more goals. Tottenham 3, Southampton 0.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

