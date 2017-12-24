Tottenham vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Boxing Day Premier League on TV, stream online
The Spurs are looking to finish the year off right
Tottenham welcomes Southampton to Wembley on Boxing Day for their final Premier League match of 2017.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Tottenham's Harry Kane finishes off his historic 2017 with two more goals. Tottenham 3, Southampton 0.
