Group D has been a wild one but if Tottenham can rebound from their Premier League loss to Newcastle to see off a shorthanded Sporting CP side, they'll qualify for the round of 16, reaching their minimum expectations in Champions League play this season. With a victory and a loss by Olympique Marseille, Antonio Conte's side can win the group which didn't feel possible when they lost to Sporting in Portugal, but things can change quickly.

Despite their suspensions, Sporting will feel like they have every chance to get a result that could see them qualify for the round of 16 with some help. With a victory and a draw between Frankfurt and Marseille, Sporting could advance to the round of 16 but they can't be eliminated from contention for the knockout stages no matter what happens.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Oct. 25 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 25 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Stadium -- London TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

None | Paramount+ Odds: Tottenham -230; Draw +240; Sporting CP +600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Tottenham: Conte will still be in need of help on the wing with Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski set to miss the match. Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be game-time decisions after missing the match against Newcastle United but while the injury list is short, not having an additional winger has been a major problem for the dynamism of Spurs. Lucas Moura has been building up fitness and could help provide that in the match but it feels like a long shot. The team will also need to be wary of yellow cards as Rodrigo Bentancur, Eric Deir, and Hojbjerg could all miss the group stage finale if they pick up bookings.

Sporting CP: It's all about the suspensions for Sporting as Ricardo Esgaio and Pedro Goncalves will miss the match putting more pressure on Marcus Edwards and Francisco Trincao to carry the attacking load. Luis Neto, Sebastian Coates and Jeremiah St. Juste will also miss the match.

Prediction

Despite their Premier League struggles, Tottenham have done just enough in Champions League play to get by and will do that again to secure qualification for the next round. Pick: Spurs 2, Sporting CP 1