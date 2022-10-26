Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP will face off once again in the 2022 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday on Paramount+. Sporting CP prevailed 2-0 when these squads faced off in September and with Group D still wide open, this will be a crucial match for both sides if they hope to advance to the knockout stages. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Tottenham vs. Sporting CP odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Tottenham as the -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sporting CP as the +525 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340, and the over/under for goals is set at 2.5.

Tottenham vs. Sporting CP date: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Tottenham vs. Sporting CP time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Sporting CP vs. Tottenham

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 136-108-1 on his soccer best bets in 2022, returning almost $1,600 for $100 bettors.

For Tottenham vs. Sporting CP, Sutton is backing under 2.5 goals for a +120 payout. Tottenham enters the match sitting third in the English Premier League table while Sporting CP is fourth in the Primeira Liga table but both sides have been putting plenty of time and energy into winning Group D.

Tottenham are currently on top of the table with seven points, while Sporting CP are in third with six points based on goal differential. However, Sporting CP have the advantage of a head-to-head win over Tottenham, so they still control their own destiny. The problem is that neither team has been particularly clinical in the finishing areas of late.

"I think Spurs will win this match but I'm expecting to see a low-scoring affair," Sutton said. "In addition to Sporting's recent scoring troubles, Tottenham have failed to score in two of their last three UCL fixtures. Plus, Under 2.5 goals have been scored in all but one of Tottenham's UCL games this season."

