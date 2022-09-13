After opening the 2022 UEFA Champions League group stage with resounding wins, Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur will now go head-to-head on Tuesday on Paramount+. Sporting had three different goal-scorers in their 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last week, while Tottenham used two goals from Richarlison to prevail over 2-0 over Marseille. This will be the first meeting between the teams since they played to a 2-2 draw in a 2010 club friendly. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Tottenham vs. Sporting odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Tottenham as the -103 favorites (risk $103 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sporting the +275 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 7 days when you sign up right here.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Sporting

Sporting vs. Tottenham date: Tuesday, Sept. 13

Sporting vs. Tottenham time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Sporting vs. Tottenham live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Tottenham vs. Sporting

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Roger Gonzalez. Gonzalez is an award-winning writer that has covered pro soccer from Europe to South America. Gonzalez started out his pro soccer writing career while in college at Virginia Tech, writing for Goal.com. He's also covered the Copa America, Champions League, Copa Libertadores, and much more. Since 2015, he's been the lead soccer writer for CBS Sports.

For Sporting vs. Tottenham, Gonzalez is backing both teams to score at -130 odds. Tottenham has scored in each of their last 12 games dating back to last season, and they've had multiple goals in their last two matches. Harry Kane is as strong of a striker as there is in the world, as the three-time EPL Golden Boot winner ranks third in the league in goals this year. He or another Spur should be able to exploit a Sporting defense that will have three fewer days of rest than Tottenham come Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sporting has notched nine goals over their last three games, including three in its UCL opener. They can attack from all over the field and while Pedro Goncalves leads the team with four goals, three other players have found the back of the net multiple times already. They will be a handful for a Tottenham team that earlier this year conceded to West Ham, which has scored the fewest goals in the Premier League.

"These are two teams capable of producing fine attacking efforts," Gonzalez told SportsLine. "Both scored multiple goals on Matchday 1, and while Tottenham have a sharp defense and top goalkeeper in Hugo Lloris, they like to get forward in numbers, which could give Sporting a chance on the counter."

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League action, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.