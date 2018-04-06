Tottenham vs. Stoke City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch on TV, stream online
Stoke is currently in the drop zone, while Spurs are fourth
Tottenham's pursuit of a top-four in the Premier League continues Saturday with a trip to relegation-threatened Stoke City.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: Not broadcast in the United States
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Spurs are fourth with 64 points and eight points clear of Chelsea when it comes to Champions League qualification. They can move closer to a top-four finish with a win here. Stoke, meanwhile, is in the drop zone on 27 points, three away from 17th-place Crystal Palace. It's all about accumulating points no matter what -- so they'll be glad with a draw.
Prediction
Harry Kane scores, Tottenham shines big time in the first half and Spurs take all three points. Tottenham 3, Stoke 1.
