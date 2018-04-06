Tottenham vs. Stoke City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch on TV, stream online

Stoke is currently in the drop zone, while Spurs are fourth

Tottenham's pursuit of a top-four in the Premier League continues Saturday with a trip to relegation-threatened Stoke City.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: Not broadcast in the United States
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Spurs are fourth with 64 points and eight points clear of Chelsea when it comes to Champions League qualification. They can move closer to a top-four finish with a win here. Stoke, meanwhile, is in the drop zone on 27 points, three away from 17th-place Crystal Palace. It's all about accumulating points no matter what -- so they'll be glad with a draw. 

Prediction

Harry Kane scores, Tottenham shines big time in the first half and Spurs take all three points. Tottenham 3, Stoke 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES