Tottenham vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to stream online, watch Premier League on TV

Tottenham visits Wales on Tuesday as it takes on Swansea City in its first Premier League match of 2018.

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

The Spurs have the talent to blow Swansea out of the water, and they do just that as Harry Kane keeps up his amazing form. Tottenham 4, Swansea 0.

