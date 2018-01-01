Tottenham vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to stream online, watch Premier League on TV
The Spurs are expected to win easily
Tottenham visits Wales on Tuesday as it takes on Swansea City in its first Premier League match of 2018.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Spurs have the talent to blow Swansea out of the water, and they do just that as Harry Kane keeps up his amazing form. Tottenham 4, Swansea 0.
