Tottenham vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online
Spurs are the favorites, but on the road in the FA Cup is never easy
Tottenham and Swansea City meet in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday in Wales, with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 8:15 a.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Tottenham, without Harry Kane, gets a narrow victory and lives to fight another day.
Tottenham 2, Swansea 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Watford preview
Liverpool wants to stay as far away as fourth place as possible
-
Man. United vs. Brighton preview
This is United's last realistic chance to win the tite
-
Champions League QF draw results
The final eight match-ups are something else, with Real Madrid vs. Juventus leading the wa...
-
Champions League recap
The final eight are now known
-
Arsenal vs. Milan preview
Arsenal has the commanding 2-0 lead after the first leg
-
Barca vs. Chelsea recap
An early goal did Chelsea in and they couldn't recover