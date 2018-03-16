Tottenham vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online

Spurs are the favorites, but on the road in the FA Cup is never easy

Tottenham and Swansea City meet in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday in Wales, with a spot in the semifinals on the line. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 a.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Tottenham, without Harry Kane, gets a narrow victory and lives to fight another day.
Tottenham 2, Swansea 1. 

