Tottenham vs. Watford live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League 2018 on TV, stream online

Undefeated Tottenham goes to undefeated Watford on Sunday on the fourth matchday of the 2018-19 Premier League season. The surprising hosts have gotten off to a hot start on the season, conceding just two goals in three matches, just as the Spurs have done.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Watford vs. Spurs in the USA

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Three points on the fourth matchday in what's a big early game. It's actually a top-four battle, as both teams have won all three of their league matches so far, so something's got to give here.

SportsLine's odds, picks

European football expert David Sumpter's model has netted a mind-blowing 2,000 percent return over the past three seasons. Now, he's revealed his picks for this weekend's Premier League fixtures. Check them out only on SportsLine.

Watford vs. Spurs prediction

Tottenham has proven to be very good on the road and they have much more talent. Their strength in the middle of the field should help them control this one, and their attack will do the rest. Spurs 3, Watford 1.