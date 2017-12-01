Tottenham vs. Watford live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Tottenham has lost three of its last five Premier League matches and looks to get back on track when it goes to Watford on Saturday, aiming to also rediscover its scoring touch.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Spurs end their poor form but putting on a show, led by Dele Alli. Tottenham 4, Watford 1.