Tottenham vs. Watford live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Spurs are struggling and in need of a win
Tottenham has lost three of its last five Premier League matches and looks to get back on track when it goes to Watford on Saturday, aiming to also rediscover its scoring touch.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: CNBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Spurs end their poor form but putting on a show, led by Dele Alli. Tottenham 4, Watford 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
2018 World Cup draw: Winners and losers
Some teams were lucky and some were not
-
Who is in Group of Death at World Cup?
There are a lot of good groups with one standing out ... Group F
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. Newcastle
The Blues face a very winnable match at home
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Brighton
The Reds are expected to get the three points on the road
-
How to watch Arsenal vs. Man. United
It's a big-time match at the Emirates on Saturday
-
Top 10 games at 2018 World Cup
England and Belgium is an enticing one as well
Add a Comment