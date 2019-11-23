Tottenham vs. West Ham: Kane, Son and Lucas score in Jose Mourinho's debut and more takeaways

Jose Mourinho convincingly won his Tottenham debut on Saturday as Spurs defeated West Ham 3-2 on the road in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the score would indicate. Just days after replacing club legend Mauricio Pochettino, who was let go, Mourinho led the team to its first road win of the league season in a display of confidence, cohesion and clinical finishing. Tottenham did concede two late goals, but the result was never in doubt as they produced 15 shots, won the battle of possession and were sharp in their passes.

Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane got the goals for Tottenham to get the team temporarily into sixth place.

Here are three takeaways from the match:

1. The confidence level that was missing was there

When you are struggling, confidence is naturally down. But when you hire a new coach, a reset button is pressed and there's a clean slate. Spurs sure looked like they hit the reset button and looked comfortable for the first 80 minutes of the game.

The early goal from Son was clear indication of just that, with his confident step over and fantastic strike:

And it continued for much of the match with flair, double-team defending and smart play.

2. Dele Alli looked like a different player

Dele Alli has dealt with injuries and hasn't been a key player for the team this season, but maybe that will soon change after this performance. Alli set up the second goal with an unbelievable bit of skill before Lucas finished to double the lead. Take a look:

A closer look at the move:

3. Breaking some bad streaks

This was the first away win for Spurs in the Premier League since January, and it was the first time this squad has scored three goals in a league game in over two months. The defense didn't play a full 90 minutes and gave up two goals it shouldn't have, but this game felt more like a 3-0 win than anything else.

It's a result that will give them momentum that is needed and could be the start of an upward trend under the Portuguese boss.