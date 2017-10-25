Tottenham vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online

On-fire Tottenham gets a visit from struggling West Ham on Wednesday in the EFL Cup. The Spurs are in second in the Premier League and are riding the hot foot of the dominant Harry Kane while the Hammers just can't get it together, looking like a serious contender for relegation and showing no quality in attack. It's a match Tottenham is expected to win with ease.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Tottenham's attacking talent gives the Hammers a world of problems, and the Spurs move on. Tottenham 2, West Ham 0.