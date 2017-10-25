Tottenham vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online
These two teams are heading in opposite directions
On-fire Tottenham gets a visit from struggling West Ham on Wednesday in the EFL Cup. The Spurs are in second in the Premier League and are riding the hot foot of the dominant Harry Kane while the Hammers just can't get it together, looking like a serious contender for relegation and showing no quality in attack. It's a match Tottenham is expected to win with ease.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Tottenham's attacking talent gives the Hammers a world of problems, and the Spurs move on. Tottenham 2, West Ham 0.
