Tottenham vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online

These two teams are heading in opposite directions

On-fire Tottenham gets a visit from struggling West Ham on Wednesday in the EFL Cup. The Spurs are in second in the Premier League and are riding the hot foot of the dominant Harry Kane while the Hammers just can't get it together, looking like a serious contender for relegation and showing no quality in attack. It's a match Tottenham is expected to win with ease. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Tottenham's attacking talent gives the Hammers a world of problems, and the Spurs move on. Tottenham 2, West Ham 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories