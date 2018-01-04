Tottenham vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Spurs and Hammers meet in another London derby

It's another London derby in the Premier League, as Tottenham and West Ham face off just a day after the Arsenal-Chelsea clash.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Stream: NBC Sports App
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Tottenham (5th, 40 points): The Spurs are four back of fourth-place Liverpool and can't afford to slip up here. All they want is a win.

West Ham (16th, 21 points): Out of the drop zone following Andy Carroll's heroics against West Brom earlier in the week, the Hammers are a point above the drop zone. They're thinking a draw here would be extremely valuable. 

Prediction

West Ham is far from consistent at the back, and Harry Kane has a field day as a result. Spurs 3, West Ham 0.

