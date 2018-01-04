Tottenham vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

It's another London derby in the Premier League, as Tottenham and West Ham face off just a day after the Arsenal-Chelsea clash.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Stream: NBC Sports App

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Tottenham (5th, 40 points): The Spurs are four back of fourth-place Liverpool and can't afford to slip up here. All they want is a win.

West Ham (16th, 21 points): Out of the drop zone following Andy Carroll's heroics against West Brom earlier in the week, the Hammers are a point above the drop zone. They're thinking a draw here would be extremely valuable.

Prediction

West Ham is far from consistent at the back, and Harry Kane has a field day as a result. Spurs 3, West Ham 0.