Tottenham Hotspur seek their fourth win in five matches when they visit West Ham United on Tuesday in a 2023-24 English Premier League showdown. Spurs (17-5-7), who trail Aston Villa by three points for fourth place in the EPL table, are coming off a 2-1 home triumph over Luton Town on Saturday. West Ham (12-8-10) are winless in three league contests after squandering a late two-goal lead and dropping a 4-3 decision at Newcastle United last time out. The Hammers posted a 2-1 victory at Tottenham when the clubs met in December.

Kickoff at London Stadium is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. Spurs are +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Tottenham vs. West Ham odds, while the Hammers are +230 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Tottenham vs. West Ham money line: Spurs +100, Hammers +230, Draw +310

Tottenham vs. West Ham over/under: 3.5 goals

Tottenham vs. West Ham spread: Spurs -0.5 (+110)

TOT: Spurs have won only two of their last eight Premier League road matches (2-3-3)

WH: The Hammers have scored at least three goals in four of their last seven games across all competitions

Why you should back Tottenham

Son Heung-min earned Spurs three points on Saturday as his goal in the 86th minute snapped a 1-1 deadlock. The 31-year-old forward from South Korea is tied for fifth in the Premier League with 15 goals and sixth with eight assists. Son has been on fire of late, converting in five of his last six matches across all competitions and three of the last four in the Premier League.

After scoring just once over 27 contests in his first season with Spurs, striker Richarlison has been a key contributor in his second campaign. The 26-year-old Brazilian is second on the club with 10 goals and enjoyed a stretch during which he converted in seven of eight league matches prior to his current four-game drought. Son isn't the only playmaker on Spurs' roster, as midfielder James Maddison, winger Brennan Johnson and defender Pedro Porro have recorded seven assists apiece. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers have lost only three of their 15 home games this season and are 4-5-1 in the last 10 on their own pitch. Winger Jarrod Bowen is tied with Son for fifth in the league with 15 goals, one of which came in West Ham's victory at Tottenham earlier this season. The 27-year-old, who netted just six goals in 38 matches last campaign, recorded a goal and an assist at Newcastle on Saturday.

Forward Michail Antonio, who converted only five times in 2022-23, has done so in back-to-back Premier League contests following a 13-game drought to double his total this season. Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus is second on the Hammers with seven goals and is coming off a performance at Newcastle in which he netted one goal and assisted on another. Tomas Soucek has recorded six goals, his highest total since registering 10 in 2020-21, while fellow midfielder James Ward-Prowse has scored five - including the winner against Spurs in December. See which team to pick here.

