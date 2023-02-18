Both teams are desperate for a positive result as Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in an English Premier League London derby on Sunday. Spurs (12-3-8) come in off an alarming 4-1 loss to Leicester City last Saturday in league play. Then they lacked punch in a 1-0 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League's Round of 16 on Tuesday. Still, they are fifth in the Premier League table and face a West Ham squad that are in 16th place. However, the Hammers (5-5-12) are unbeaten in their past three EPL matches and held Spurs to a 1-1 draw in the last meeting.

Tottenham vs. West Ham spread: Spurs -0.5 (-130)

Tottenham vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Tottenham vs. West Ham money line: Spurs -123, West Ham +330, Draw +260

TOT: They have at least one goal in 10 straight league games

WH: They have seven goals in their past seven EPL matches

Why You Should Back Tottenham

Spurs are still a better team than West Ham, but they need to find consistency. They have the attacking prowess, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Pierre Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Betancur all capable of scoring. Kane is second in the league with 17 goals, and Bentancur scored his fifth against Leicester. Son has yet to heat up, as he shared the Golden Boot last season with 23 goals but has just four so far. Dejan Kulusevski and Ivan Perisic have five assists apiece, and Son and Hojbjerg both have three. Spurs are third in the league with 42 goals in 23 matches.

The Hammers have scored just 19 goals in 22 games, and only seven have come on the road. Tottenham are plus-7 in goal differential at Hotspur Stadium, while West Ham are minus-7 in away goals. Spurs remain one of the most efficient shooting teams in the league, putting 37.5% of their attempts on target and averaging more than five on net per game. The Hammers put 25% on net, worst in the league, and average just over three per contest. Spurs held the ball for 62% of the last meeting, and the Hammers have the fourth-lowest possession in the EPL.

Why You Should Back West Ham

The Hammers look like they might be turning a corner, as they pulled off 1-1 draws with Chelsea and Newcastle in their past two league matches. They also have a 2-0 victory against Everton and a 2-0 League Cup victory over Derby County in their past four games. They are 3-3-1 in their past seven overall. Despite holding the ball for less than 40% of the last meeting, West Ham outshot Spurs 14-11 (4-3 on target). Tottenham have allowed the fourth-most shots (337) and fifth-most on target (104) in the EPL. West Ham have allowed 85 shots on net, sixth-fewest.

Spurs also will be missing top goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, and backup Fraser Forster has allowed six goals on just 10 shots on target. Jarrod Bowen leads the Hammers with four goals, and nine other players have scored at least once. Midfielder Declan Rice is second in the league in passes into the final third (155). The Hammers finished seventh in the table last season and were sixth the year before, so they will be fired up to get some distance from the relegation zone. This one will be a battle to the end, and the series is 2-2-2 in the past six meetings.

