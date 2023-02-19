With Newcastle United losing on Saturday, Tottenham have a chance to move into a Champions League place if they can stop their own slide after losing to Leicester City and AC Milan over the past week. After picking up a marquee win over Manchester City, Antonio Conte's side has come out sputtering in matches conceding early and being unable to claw back into games.

This will be a welcome sight for West Ham, a team that is looking to move out of the relegation zone in this London derby. Despite the three teams above them in the table picking up victories, the Hammers are only one point behind Bournemouth and Everton so they can move into 16th place with a victory. The defense has improved as of late, but it is a tough proposition trying to slow down Harry Kane.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Feb. 19 | Time : 11:30 a.m.

: Sunday, Feb. 19 | : 11:30 a.m. Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

: Stadium -- London, TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Tottenham -123; Draw +260; West Ham +330 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Tottenham: Getting Cristian Romero back from suspension will be a boost to the defense but the midfield will be full of question marks. Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur are out with long-term injuries which will likely see one of Pape Sarr or Oliver Skipp start alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Ryan Sessengon won't be available as he has also picked up an injury and Fraser Forster will still start in net with Hugo Lloris injured. It will be interesting to see if Richarlison or Arnaut Danjuma get a start since Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski have struggled for form lately.

West Ham United: David Moyes could get an attacking boost with Gianluca Scamacca being subject to a late fitness test but if available, the striker will likely need to come on from the bench. Aaron Cresswell and Nayef Aguerd will also be subject to late fitness tests. Lucas Paqueta, Kurt Zouma, and Maxwel Cornet will all miss the match.

Prediction

West Ham will go ahead early but this is a good bounce-back game for Tottenham as they finally rediscover their winning form with the top four on the line. Pick: Tottenham 2, West Ham 1