Tottenham vs. APOEL live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Spurs look to make it six points from six
Tottenham hits the road to face APOEL on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage:
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in USA
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Regional Fox Sports and Fox Soccer Channel's multi-match
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in UK
BT Sport Live, 6:45 p.m. GMT
Live blog
Prediction
Spurs run wild with in-form Harry Kane scoring another brace. Tottenham 3, APOEL 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Man. City vs. Shakhtar
Both teams won their opening match of the group stage
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Spartak
The Reds face a tough test on the road in UCL
-
How to watch Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
This is one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the group stage
-
Champions League live updates
It's a big day in UCL play
-
How to watch Roma vs. Qarabag
Roma was held in the opener but is expected to win this one
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. Atletico
It's a titanic clash in the UCL group stage
Add a Comment