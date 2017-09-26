Tottenham vs. APOEL live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Spurs look to make it six points from six

Tottenham hits the road to face APOEL on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage:

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in USA

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Regional Fox Sports and Fox Soccer Channel's multi-match
How to watch in UK

BT Sport Live, 6:45 p.m. GMT

Live blog

Prediction

Spurs run wild with in-form Harry Kane scoring another brace. Tottenham 3, APOEL 0.

