Tottenham and West Ham fight for survival, and European places up for grabs Premier League final day

Arsenal may have wrapped up the title race thanks to Manchester City's midweek draw with Bournemouth, but that doesn't mean that there isn't plenty to play for on the final day in the league. From the Champions League in flux, strange technicalities around Aston Villa's league placement, and of course, the elephant in the room of relegation looms between Tottenham and West Ham United, playing to keep their places in the top flight for one more season.

Here's what to know:

Relegation in full force

Only six founding clubs have never been relegated from the Premier League since its creation, and Tottenham are one of them, but they'll need at least a point facing Everton at home to guarantee safety regardless of what West Ham do. Seems simple enough, but nothing has come easily to them this season. On their third manager and not getting their first Premier League win of 2026 until April, it's a miracle that they have a chance to stay up at all, but that's how things at the bottom of the league have been this season.

West Ham last played in the Championship during the 2011-12 season, but after just winning the Europa Conference League in 2023, the prospect of relegation is a significant disappointment. The Hammers don't control their destiny on the final day as they face Leeds United. They have to win their match to have a shot, but with a -22 goal difference compared to -10, the only realistic way that they can stay up is with a victory and a corresponding Tottenham loss.

How can the Champions League shake out?

England will be rooting for Aston Villa to finish in fifth place so they can get as many teams into the Champions League as possible. That's because after winning the Europa League, if Villa finish in fourth place, earning a UCL place via the league as well as the Europa League, that extra qualifying place would then go to the Champions League club in the qualifying rounds with the highest UEFA Club coefficient, which is Sporting CP. If Villa finish in fifth, however, since the Premier League earned an extra European Performance Spot guaranteeing fifth place a UCL place as well, then the Champions League spot would go to the sixth-place team in the league, which is currently Bournemouth.

Brighton does have a better goal difference than Bournemouth, so if they defeat Manchester United while Bournemouth loses to Nottingham Forest, Brighton can finish in sixth and potentially become the team waiting to find out their fate.

Villa are currently fourth in the table, and as a result, Liverpool need to beat Brentford and Aston Villa need to lose to City for sixth place to get into the UCL. With a Liverpool loss and a resounding Bournemouth win over Forest to close a six-goal Liverpool advantage in goal difference, Bournemouth can also finish fifth and make all of this not matter.

Other battles

Chelsea occupy eighth place in the league only by goal difference over Brentford, but facing Sunderland on the final day, it could get interesting. If Sunderland wins that match, their goal difference won't be enough to rise to eight, but it could open the door for Brentford to surpass Chelsea with a win or Newcastle to win and close their own goal difference gap in the league. Chelsea or Brentford could also end up in the Europa League with a win and Brighton failing to win against Manchester United, showing just how much is at stake in the closing stages of the season.

Premier League schedule

All matches kick off at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 24

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal (CNBC)

Sunderland vs. Chelsea (Peacock)

Brighton vs. Manchester United (Peacock)

Burnley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock)

West Ham United vs. Leeds United (USA)

Fulham vs. Newcastle United (Peacock)

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth (Peacock)

Liverpool vs. Brentford (Syfy)

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa (Peacock)

Tottenham vs. Everton (NBC)

Premier League standings

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Arsenal 37 25 7 5 69 26 +43 82 2 Manchester City 37 23 9 5 76 33 +43 78 3 Manchester United 37 19 11 7 66 50 +16 68 4 Aston Villa 37 18 8 11 54 48 +6 62 5 Liverpool 37 17 8 12 62 52 +10 59 6 Bournemouth 37 13 17 7 57 53 +4 56 7 Brighton & Hove Albion 37 14 11 12 52 43 +9 53 8 Chelsea 37 14 10 13 57 50 +7 52 9 Brentford 37 14 10 13 54 51 +3 52 10 Sunderland 37 13 12 12 40 47 -7 51 11 Newcastle United 37 14 7 16 53 53 0 49 12 Everton 37 13 10 14 47 49 -2 49 13 Fulham 37 14 7 16 45 51 -6 49 14 Leeds United 37 11 14 12 49 53 -4 47 15 Crystal Palace 37 11 12 14 40 49 -9 45 16 Nottingham Forest 37 11 10 16 47 50 -3 43 17 Tottenham Hotspur 37 9 11 17 47 57 -10 38 18 West Ham United 37 9 9 19 43 65 -22 36 19 Burnley 37 4 9 24 37 74 -37 21 20 Wolverhampton 37 3 10 24 26 67 -41 19