Tottenham Hotspur's performance against Newcastle United on Sunday was so poor that the club is going to refund those that came out and showed support for the team. Following Tottenham's 6-1 loss, the club will be refunding fans who made the trip to St. James' Park for the away game.

In what was surely the ugliest match of the season for the Spurs, they fell behind 5-0 in the first 21 minutes. Harry Kane was able to get Tottenham on the board in the second half, but it was a small consolation in an embarrassing loss.

On Tuesday, the club issued a statement in which it announced that fans who made the trip to watch that match will get their money back.

"We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St. James' Park," Tottenham said in its statement. "We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us."

Following the loss to Newcastle, Tottenham fired interim manager Cristian Stellini as it fell further behind Manchester United for fourth place in the Premier League standings.

The Spurs will try to rebound against Manchester United on Thursday. Tottenham is currently six points behind Manchester United in the race for fourth place, but it has played two more games.