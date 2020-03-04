Tottenham's Eric Dier charges into stands to confront fan after Spurs loss in FA Cup

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier rushed into the stands at his team's home stadium Wednesday to confront a fan over taunts he found offensive. A video of Dier yelling with someone in the crowd was posted to Twitter shortly after the incident, which followed Spurs' FA Cup loss to Norwich City. The English player was seen being held back by security.

Here's a full look at the incident:

Así arrancó todo: Mourinho declaró en conferencia de prensa que un fanático del Tottenham insultó a Eric Dier, su hermano (que estaba en la tribuna) reaccionó y el jugador de los Spurs se metió en el medio. pic.twitter.com/OEeJyB19kG — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) March 4, 2020

The confrontation happened after Tottenham fell to Norwich on penalty kicks. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho addressed reporters after the game, saying Dier's decision to jump into the crowd happened because his brother was in stands and "not happy" with a situation involving another fan.

"This person insulted Eric. The family was there," Mourinho said. "The young brother was not happy with the situation, and then Eric, I repeat, did what we professionals cannot do, but did something that probably we would do."

There was speculation online that Dier was defending teammate Gedson Fernandes from racial abuse, but Mourinho said he did not know if that was the case. Here's more from Spurs' manager:

🗣"He did what we professionals cannot do, but did something we would do"



Jose Mourinho reacts to Eric Dier confronting a Tottenham fan in the stadium pic.twitter.com/6lM4Tg0T8E — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 4, 2020

As for if the club should penalize Dier for charging into the stands, Mourinho told reporters "If the club does that I will not agree, but he did wrong."