Harry Kane has quite the idea for his post-soccer future, and it is not one of athletic retirement. Rather, it's one of moving to an entirely different sport across an entire ocean.

In a conversation with Texans (for now) defensive lineman J.J. Watt, the Tottenham striker said he still hopes to be an NFL kicker one day. Of course, for those Spurs supporters currently gnawing at their fingernails in anxiety, he made sure to emphasize that it's still early in his career so his focus is on the sport he currently plays:

"I get asked this question because I love the game so much and I mentioned it would be great to explore that opportunity one day, but I'm still thinking about soccer first," he said. "I know it'll take a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication to go out and do it. I know it'll take a lot of training, a lot of practicing"

Where the pulled quote in the tweet comes in is when Kane discusses what makes a good kicker, and he points out that while being able to kick the ball "far and high" is important, what separates the best from the rest is the ability to handle high pressure situations, such as a game-winning field goal.

The English striker believes that's where his experience would best be used.

When Kane's interest in the NFL first became public, he noted that it was something he wanted to do in "10 to 12 years," meaning he'd be in his mid-thirties when his time to put on the pads and helmet came. It's certainly a possible transition, as soccer players have become professional kickers in the past, and Kane isn't even the first Premier League player to announce his interest in recent years.

Still, maybe the transition is easier for Kane, as he'd arguably be the most talented soccer player to try and make the leap across the pond and across sports. What's a bit more debatable is whether a striker for a club best known for its bottling jobs than its trophy wins is the best person to put into high-pressure clutch situations.