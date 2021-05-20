Harry Kane believes it will ultimately be down to him to determine the future of his Tottenham career as he admits to finding himself at a crossroads in his career with the club.

Tottenham have been made aware of Kane's desire to leave the club with the England captain indicating to chairman Daniel Levy that he is looking to move on to another club that can give him the chance to compete for the biggest club honors. Spurs are loath to sell a player who has been their top scorer in each of the last seven seasons and it could take a fee in excess of $200 million to change that stance.

In Spurs' final home game of the season -- a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa -- Kane lingered on the pitch at full time in what appeared to be a goodbye to supporters ahead of a possible move away from the club. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are the three English clubs interested in his services whilst a move abroad, which Tottenham would favor if they were to change their stance on Kane's sale, could reunite him with his former manager Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain.

Acknowledging that he is at a crossroads in his career, Kane told Gary Neville on YouTube series "The Overlap": "I think it's definitely a conversation to be had with the club. Yeah, like you say, I want to be playing in the biggest games. The biggest moments. Like, this season I'm there watching the Champions League, watching the English teams in there doing amazing. They are the games that I want to be involved in. I want to be in them games.

"So for sure, it's a moment in my career where I have to kind of reflect and see where I'm at and have a good, honest conversation with the chairman. I hope that we can have that conversation. I'm sure that he'll want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it's going to be down to me and how I feel and what's going to be the best for me and my career this moment in time.

"[Daniel Levy] has been fair with me. He's never kind of just held me onto a contract and said 'No, I've paid you that. You're going to stay on that.' So, we've always had a good relationship. But yeah, I'm not sure how that conversation will go if I'm honest.

"But you know what it's like as players you don't know what the chairman is thinking. I don't know, I mean he might want to sell me. He might be thinking 'If I could get 100 million for you, then why not?' Do you know what I mean? I'm not going to be worth that for the next two or three years."

The interview with Neville took place last week, before news first broke of the 27-year-old conversations with Levy over a possible departure from the club. Kane is said to believe he has a gentleman's agreement with the chairman dating back to last year and allowing him to leave if Tottenham have not progressed.

Wednesday's 2-1 home loss to Villa means Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League with one game remaining. To have any chance of overtaking London rivals West Ham and qualifying for the Europa League they must win at Leicester City -- who will be chasing the victory they could need to finish in the top four -- while also hoping that Southampton win at the London Stadium.