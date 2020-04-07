Tottenham's Heung-min Son to participate in South Korean military training that includes exposure to tear gas
Son is serving his mandatory training with the Premier League on hold
While Premier League players continue to self isolate during the coronavirus pandemic with games postponed, the next month will look much different for Tottenham star striker Heung-min Son. The 27-year-old has to participate in three weeks of intense military training this month in his native South Korea, which includes exposure to tear gas, a marine crops official told Reuters.
South Korea is still technically at war with North Korea, and men are required to serve about two years. Son, who fractured his arm in February, did receive an exemption for full military training as the result of helping the nation win the 2018 Asian games. His upcoming mandatory military service will include exposure to tear gas, a march of 18.6 miles and live-fire drills, among other things. He flew back to South Korea in March.
Tottenham released the following statement on Tuesday:
The club can confirm that Heung-Min Son will commence his mandatory military service in South Korea this month.
The forward arrived back in his home country at the end of March where he is currently in quarantine. Our medical staff are in regular contact as he concludes his recovery after fracturing his arm in our 3-2 win against Aston Villa on February 16 and continues to train.
Sonny had surgery on his arm in South Korea before returning to the UK at the end of February to continue his rehabilitation, prior to the initial announcement of the professional game in England being suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Premier League has since announced that the 2019-20 season will only return when it is 'safe and appropriate to do so' and is under constant review.
Son will return to London following the conclusion of his military service in May.
According to Reuters, the training involves a short boot camp that includes discipline education, combat drills, and a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear exercise. That specifically involves training inside a gas chamber where trainees are exposed to tear gas for a few minutes.
Son joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has scored 83 goals in 220 games.
-
DOJ: FIFA execs bribed to gift World Cup
FIFA executives were bribed to vote for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosts, the U.S. Department...
-
La Liga president aiming for May return
La Liga president Javier Tebas is hoping to resume play at some point in the summer
-
William Hill bettor hits massive parlay
This parlay paid off big-time for one New Jersey bettor
-
Arena, Wynalda look back at MLS debut
A match on April 6, 1996 in San Jose was the start of soccer's revival in the United States
-
Serie A could finish in October
Serie A has been suspended since early March
-
Guardiola's mother dies from coronavirus
Dolors Sala Carrio was 82 years old
-
Liga MX: Chivas, Monterrey ends in draw
Monterrey remains without a win in 10 matches as the two split the points in front of an empty...
-
Liverpool crashes out of Champions League
The Reds crash out of the competition much earlier than expected