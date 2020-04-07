Tottenham's Heung-min Son to participate in South Korean military training that includes exposure to tear gas

While Premier League players continue to self isolate during the coronavirus pandemic with games postponed, the next month will look much different for Tottenham star striker Heung-min Son. The 27-year-old has to participate in three weeks of intense military training this month in his native South Korea, which includes exposure to tear gas, a marine crops official told Reuters.

South Korea is still technically at war with North Korea, and men are required to serve about two years. Son, who fractured his arm in February, did receive an exemption for full military training as the result of helping the nation win the 2018 Asian games. His upcoming mandatory military service will include exposure to tear gas, a march of 18.6 miles and live-fire drills, among other things. He flew back to South Korea in March.

Tottenham released the following statement on Tuesday:

The club can confirm that Heung-Min Son will commence his mandatory military service in South Korea this month. The forward arrived back in his home country at the end of March where he is currently in quarantine. Our medical staff are in regular contact as he concludes his recovery after fracturing his arm in our 3-2 win against Aston Villa on February 16 and continues to train. Sonny had surgery on his arm in South Korea before returning to the UK at the end of February to continue his rehabilitation, prior to the initial announcement of the professional game in England being suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Premier League has since announced that the 2019-20 season will only return when it is 'safe and appropriate to do so' and is under constant review. Son will return to London following the conclusion of his military service in May.

According to Reuters, the training involves a short boot camp that includes discipline education, combat drills, and a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear exercise. That specifically involves training inside a gas chamber where trainees are exposed to tear gas for a few minutes.

Son joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has scored 83 goals in 220 games.