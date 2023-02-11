Tottenham's season has been one giant roller coaster ride and their latest downturn, a 4-1 loss to Leicester City on Saturday, put all of the team's cracks on full display ahead of a Champions League clash with AC Milan on Tuesday (catch the action only on Paramount+). It didn't feel like the same team that defeated Manchester City the weekend before but that's, at least in part, because it wasn't. Defender Christian Romero was suspended for the red card he picked up in that match, Hugo Lloris is out injured, and Emerson Royal was benched while Pedro Porro made his Spurs debut in a match to forget.

It seemed like Spurs would keep their momentum rolling when Rodrigo Bentancur opened the scoring 14 minutes into the match but a wonder strike from Namphalys Mendy leveled the score before James Maddison caught a reeling Spurs' side out to put Leicester ahead for good. It was a match of preventable goals and one that with most good teams would be fluky enough to write off as a blip, but for Spurs it continues a worrying trend.

Leicester's four goals came from an expected goal total of only 1.54 as Fraser Forester had a match to forget filling in for Lloris. Lloris was already having a disappointing season but he shined against Manchester City making five saves while Forester allowed more than half of Leicster's shots on target to find the back of the net. Kelechi Iheanacho's goal before the end of the first half puts Spurs' issues on full display.

Eric Dier was beaten on the goal but even after, Forester had an excellent chance to cover the open side of the net and make Iheanacho's chance harder or save it. Instead, he did neither, and instead of Antonio Conte being able to rally his side from down 2-1, they were down 3-1 and the best case result is likely a draw.

With thin margins to make top four, these issues become glaring ones with the team dropping points. In isolation, Forester's bad day might've been salvageable and Spurs could have rescued a draw but with Porro struggling, Harvey Barnes and Victor Kristiansen looked like Bayern Munich's lethal left side of Leroy Sane and Alphonso Davies, coming down his flank with the Foxes cutting through Spurs' defense like a hot knife through butter.

Porro's issues would've even been easier to deal with if he was creating in the attack but Harry Kane only had one shot, a feeble effort at Danny Ward's net. On the whole, despite chasing the match from the 25th minute on, Spurs only managed 11 total shots for 1.28 xG.

The team won't have much of a rest either when the completion on the flank changes to Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao midweek. Milan has had a disappointing season but Champions League play is a different animal as clubs can shake off their struggles for a chance at a coveted trophy. Conte will need to adjust things quickly and he could be without Bentancur who left the match with an injury just over an hour in. Romero will be available for selection as his suspension only applies to Premier League games but will Conte trust Porro to stop Milan's attack after this showing?

There's a case to be made that this match was one of nerves needing to be shaken off in a hostile environment at the King Power stadium but they won't get much better at the San Sirio. Royal hasn't been effective going forward but Spurs' first priority needs to be to stop the bleeding of conceding goals, especially as, despite Forster's shaky performance in goal, he looks set to be the starter for the foreseeable future.

If Spurs were to crash out of Champions League it would increase the likelihood that the summer should be one for yet another reset for Spurs. The futures of Conte and Kane are up in the air and if neither commits to a long term contract, the London club will be in for a rebuild. Picking up their performances over the next few weeks could change that, but if the performance against Leicester becomes a true trend, strap in for a season that's spiraling fast.