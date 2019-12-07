Tottenham's Son Heung-min pulls off unbelievable goal after going 90 yards before cool finish

These are the moments that put you in the history books of the sport. Tottenham's Son Heung-min pulled off one of the greatest goals you'll see on Saturday. The South Korean star, also the AFC Asian International Player of the Year, gave Tottenham a 3-0 lead in the first half against Burnley with a bit of magic you'll want to watch on replay for a long time.

Picking up the ball near his own box, Son went 90 yards with an unbelievable touch and pace before finishing into the net in with absolute class. It will likely be in contention for the Puskas award next year as the best goal of the season in the entire world, and you just have to see it to believe it.

Take a look:

He beat six defenders on the way before finishing past the goalkeeper, and what's even crazier is that he did it in only 10 seconds. It was kind of Diego Maradona-esque though far from the greatness of that 1986 World Cup goal the Argentine scored against England -- widely considered the greatest goal scored all time.

But that's not to take away from what Son just did, because it's a goal that will likely be remembered as his best while playing for the club.

