The UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds will continue on Wednesday with the second of two matchups between Trabzonspor and visiting F.C. Copenhagen on Paramount+. The Danish side won the first leg of this competition 2-1, but now travel to Trabzon to face a Turkish club that excels on their home field. Trabzonspor hasn't lost a match at home in league play since last March, but does enter Wednesday's UCL match on the heels of a 5-2 loss in Super Lig. Copenhagen enters Wednesday's match following a 3-0 league victory against Lyngby. The Danes also have more recent experience in UCL, having last reached the group stage in 2016-17, whereas Trabzonspor hasn't reach the group stage in over a decade. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Medical Park Stadyumu in Trabzon, Turkey is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Trabzonspor vs. Copenhagen odds list the home team as the +104 favorite (risk $100 to win $104) on the 90-minute money line. Copenhagen is the +260 underdog and a draw is priced at +250.

How to watch Trabzonspor vs. Copenhagen

Trabzonspor vs. Copenhagen date: Wednesday, August 24

Trabzonspor vs. Copenhagen time: 3 p.m. ET

Trabzonspor vs. Copenhagen live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Trabzonspor vs. Copenhagen

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 204-187-7 on his SportsLine picks in 2022, which includes a run of 51-34-1 on his last 86 picks (59.3 percent) for a profit of more than $900 for $100 bettors.

For Trabzonspor vs. Copenhagen, Eimer is picking over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -125 payout. The expert notes that what both sides lack in defensive strength they make up for with offensive firepower. Copenhagen specifically tends to try outscoring their problems than locking down their backline. On the other side of the field is a Trabzonspor club that cranks up their energy to another level when they play in front of their home crowd.

"With everything on the line and nothing to lose here, we should expect both sides to display beautiful and constant attacking power on the pitch," Eimer told SportsLine. "Goals will be what determine a victor here, and Trabzonspor, needing at least two to win, will look to make that happen quickly." Stream the match now here.

