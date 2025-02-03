Happy Transfer Deadline Day! A busy winter window will come to a close on Monday, with several high-profile clubs still hoping to sneak some deals in before the deadline. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest.

Several notable clubs around Europe will spend Monday working against the transfer deadline to make some high-profile signings, which marks a fitting conclusion to a thrilling winter transfer window.

Though the winter window is not always known for major deals, teams have been more than happy to splash the cash during this window – more than $1 billion has been spent on transfers this January, way up from the $655 million that was exchanged a year ago. This window has in part been defined by major teams who felt the need to improve after underwhelming moments in the first half of their seasons, with Paris Saint-Germain spending $72 million to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli and Manchester City sending $75 million to Eintracht Frankfurt to land Omar Marmoush.

It has also been a landmark transfer window in the women's game, with several high-profile players criss-crossing the Atlantic Ocean to join clubs in the NWSL and across Europe. The most notable of those moves was Naomi Girma's record-breaking $1.1 million transfer from the San Diego Wave to Chelsea, with the U.S. women's national team star fetching the highest-ever transfer fee in the women's game.

Though the window in Europe's top women's leagues is now closed, there could be some major moves in the men' s game before the deadline. Keep an eye on the in-demand 19-year-old forward Mathys Tel, who might just leave Bayern Munich for Tottenham Hotspur, while Manchester City and AC Milan may have some deadline day deals of their own to announce.

Follow along with our live blog with all the latest updates, and tune into CBS Sports Golazo Network for a deadline day special at 5 p.m., when there will be just an hour on the clock in England and Spain to complete deals.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🔴 Arsenal deliver a crushing blow to Manchester City



The weekend's most anticipated Premier League clash ended in a resounding victory for Arsenal, who defeated Manchester City 5-1 on Sunday to add another weighty loss to the reigning Premier League champions' growing list of them this season.

Though the two sides played a somewhat even game for about an hour, the Gunners already had a 2-1 lead at that point and did not relent once the game truly tilted in their favor. Once again, City were underwhelming from start to finish, even if Erling Haaland's second half equalizer offered a brief reprieve and a little glimmer of hope that they would win a third straight game. Arsenal re-established themselves as one of Europe's most consistent teams, even if the Premier League title will likely be elusive for another year – they are still six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Still, there were reasons for optimism for the Gunners, chief among them the performance of Myles Lewis-Skelley. The 18-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season and added his first senior goal to his list of accomplishments, earning the praise of manager Mikel Arteta post-match.

Arteta: "He's got [tenacity] inside him. He feels it and he's very good at expressing it as well, and some players struggle with that. He does it in every action, he does it with his body language, he does it with his facial expression, how he lives the game, and then with the ball, because he takes it. He wants to make things happen, he takes risks, he takes initiative, and at his age, that's not easy to see."

Sunday's win could be a welcome boost of confidence ahead of Wednesday's trip to Newcastle United, where Arsenal will aim to reverse a 2-0 deficit in the EFL Cup semifinals as they continue to target their first trophy since 2020.

🔗 Top Stories

🔴⚫ Done deal: AC Milan signed Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord on a deal worth around $36 million, booking their replacement for Alvaro Morata after he left for Galatasaray,.

✈️ On the move: Manchester City are close to signing Porto's Nico Gonzalez for a transfer fee around $61.5 million.

🇮🇹 Even in Milan: Inter notched a late equalizer to take a point off of AC Milan in Sunday's Derby Della Madonnina.

🩹 Real Madrid's injury crisis: Injuries loomed large over Real Madrid's shock loss to Espanyol over the weekend, which could hurt their chances at winning La Liga for the second year in a row.

💰 The Back Line

