Transfer deadline day live updates: Manchester City chase Enzo Fernandez, Everton set to land Folarin Balogun

The transfer window is almost closed and transfer deadline day is here. The summer transfer window closes on September 1 for all five of Europe's top leagues, and several big clubs are still working to complete their final pieces of business. Arsenal, Manchester City, Juventus and Tottenham are among the top sides expected to remain active on deadline day, with last-minute deals, late bids and potential surprises still potentially in the cards. Let's take a look at the biggest deals to watch today.

What to expect?

There are three big storylines we need to follow, pending more surprises. First of all, Manchester City are expected to make a late push to sign a midfielder and Enzo Fernandez is still their preferred option with Chelsea also exploring the market for a replacement in the last hours of the summer window. Meanwhile, USMNT striker Folarin Balogun is expected to leave AS Monaco and join Everton today for a deal worth around $40 million. Last but not least, until the window officially closes, we will need to keep a close eye on the situation surrounding Argentine striker Julian Alvarez. Atletico Madrid have closed the door on a move to Barcelona, while Arsenal approached the player several days ago but have yet to reach an agreement. With deadline day now underway, Alvarez's situation is certainly one to monitor until the very end.