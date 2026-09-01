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Transfer deadline day live updates: Manchester City chase Enzo Fernandez, Everton set to land Folarin Balogun

The summer transfer window closes today for most of Europe's major leagues

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The transfer window is almost closed and transfer deadline day is here. The summer transfer window closes on September 1 for all five of Europe's top leagues, and several big clubs are still working to complete their final pieces of business. Arsenal, Manchester City, Juventus and Tottenham are among the top sides expected to remain active on deadline day, with last-minute deals, late bids and potential surprises still potentially in the cards. Let's take a look at the biggest deals to watch today. 

What to expect? 

There are three big storylines we need to follow, pending more surprises. First of all, Manchester City are expected to make a late push to sign a midfielder and Enzo Fernandez is still their preferred option with Chelsea also exploring the market for a replacement in the last hours of the summer window. Meanwhile, USMNT striker Folarin Balogun is expected to leave AS Monaco and join Everton today for a deal worth around $40 million. Last but not least, until the window officially closes, we will need to keep a close eye on the situation surrounding Argentine striker Julian Alvarez. Atletico Madrid have closed the door on a move to Barcelona, while Arsenal approached the player several days ago but have yet to reach an agreement. With deadline day now underway, Alvarez's situation is certainly one to monitor until the very end.

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Is Julian Alvarez staying at Atletico?

The other major transfer story of the day concerns the future of Argentine striker Julian Alvarez. Atletico Madrid have closed the door on a potential move to Barcelona, following a saga that has been ongoing since the beginning of the summer. Arsenal have also made inquiries about Alvarez, but with just a few hours remaining before the window closes, the player has so far shut the door on a return to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal, with the announcement expected shortly. That move could well be interpreted as a white flag in the club's pursuit of Julian Alvarez.

 
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Fofana to sign for Sunderland

Lyon striker Malick Fofana has agreed to join Sunderland as the 21-year old is currently traveling to undergo the medical tests for a deal worth $40 million, while the player will sign a deal until 2031. Fofana has been in talks with multiple clubs over the past weeks, including AS Roma and Arsenal. 

 
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AS Roma won't sell Manu Kone

There were some rumours around today about Chelsea in talks with AS Roma with Manu Kone. CBS Sports understands that the two clubs held talks on Monday night, but the discussions never really became serious and have since stalled. Chelsea are currently looking for a midfielder as Enzo Fernandez is set to leave and join Manchester City. 

 
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Mudryk and Tosin to Tottenham!

Tottenham have agreed two deals on Deadline Day to sign winger Mykhailo Mudryk and defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Chelsea. The Ukrainian winger will join the side led by Roberto De Zerbi, after the two worked together at Shakhtar previously. Mudryk has not been selected in any of Chelsea's matchday squads to date and last played a competitive game for the club in November 2024 and he's not expected to join on a season loan with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer 2027, while Spurs have agreed a $10 million fee for Tosin. 

 
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Balogun to Everton

Yes, Folarin Balogun will play Premier League soccer this season! The USMNT striker is set to move to Everton for a deal worth around $45 million. On Monday AS Monaco accepted all the conditions of the deal and the player agreed on personal terms over the night and he's now set to travel to Liverpool to undergo the medicals and sign the contract with the English side. 

At the same time, Beto will join Fiorentina on a permanent transfer while Moise Kean is set to be announced at Como for a deal worth more than $40 million. 

 
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Enzo Fernandez close to join Manchester City

This is by far the biggest deal that can take place today. One of the sagas of the summer transfer window is about to end as Manchester City are in talks to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for around $160 million. The Argentine midfielder agreed personal terms months ago and has been waiting until the final day of the window for City to make a move with his club. Today could finally be the day it happens. 

 
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Here we go!

This is Christmas Day for anyone who loves the world of transfers and rumours. I'm Francesco Porzio, and we have plenty to talk about today. Enzo Fernandez, Folarin Balogun and Julian Alvarez are just some of the big names who could be on the move. So, let's get started!
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