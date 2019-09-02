Transfer deadline day news, rumors: Icardi and Keylor Navas to PSG; Chicharito heads back to La Liga

The transfer window closed in England last month, but on Monday we'll see that window slam shut in La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga as teams try to make last-minute moves for the final time this year. The window will re-open in January. The window closes at the following times in these leagues:

7 p.m. ET in La Liga

1 p.m. ET in the Bundesliga

6:59 p.m. ET in Ligue 1

5 p.m. ET in Serie A

So what are the biggest moves that have been completed or are reportedly set to happen? Here's what to know:

Mauro Icardi set to join PSG

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, who has created friction with the club, is nearly out the door. According to Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sports, Icardi is on his way to Paris to sign with PSG. The French club has been dealing with injuries to Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and want-away striker Neymar. Icardi is more than just a backup, so it will be interesting to see how this all works with Icardi the supposed No. 9, but PSG gets one of the most talented strikers in Europe to bolster its front line.

PSG signs Costa Rican star Navas

PSG has signed Real Madrid's backup goalkeeper and three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas, sending Alphonse Areola on loan in return. PSG pays around $16.4 million for the Costa Rican international, who joins to be the club's new starting goalkeeper.

Chicharito joins Sevilla on three-year contract

Mexican international Javier Chicharito Hernandez has joined Spanish club Sevilla on a three-year contract from West Ham United, his new club announced on Monday. This will be his second stint in Spain after playing on loan at Real Madrid in 2014-15. Hernandez, Mexico's all-time top scorer on the international level, had a good spell at Bayer Leverkusen before joining the Hammers in 2017, but he never really cemented himself as a starter and will now try his luck in Spain once again.

CBSSports.com will update this story throughout the day with the biggest deals and rumors.