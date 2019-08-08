Transfer deadline day: The biggest deals including Lo Celso to Tottenham, David Luiz to Arsenal and Lukaku to Inter Milan
It's deadline day in England, so stay tuned to all the latest updates and rumors from the world of soccer
The summer transfer window continues to heat up with teams continuing to build their squad for the upcoming season in Europe, with MLS clubs aiming to get an edge during the second half of the season. CBS Sports takes you around the world with the biggest transfer rumors of the day, from South America to Europe and everywhere in between for the final day of the deadline in England, which is just a day before the start of the Premier League season -- stream Liverpool-Norwich City via fuboTV (Try for free).
Romelu Lukaku joins Inter Milan from Manchester United
The Manchester United hitman has joined Inter Milan on a permanent transfer and looks to be the replacement for Mauro Icardi at the No. 9 position.
Tottenham signs Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham
Despite not landing Paulo Dybala, Tottenham has had arguably the best end to the transfer window in landing Giovani Lo Celso of Betis and speedy wing-player Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham. Lo Celso joins on a loan with an option to buy, while Sessegnon makes the full transfer across London.
Arsenal signs Scottish international defender Kieran Tierney from Celtic
The Gunners boosted their defense by signing Kieran Tirerney of Celtic with the Scotland international not set to be the only defensive signing for Unai Emery. David Luiz of Chelsea is also expected to be announced to Arsenal shortly, according to Goal.com.
Free agent Andy Carroll returns to Newcastle
Former Liverpool and West Ham striker Andy Carroll returned to Newcastle as a free agent. Sources tell CBS Sports numerous teams in Major League Soccer considered trying to sign the often-injured big man, but instead he goes back to St. James' Park and adds some depth to a new-look front line for new manager Steve Bruce.
