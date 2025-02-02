A busy winter transfer window comes to a close on Monday when teams across Europe's top five leagues will have to finalize deals that they hope will improve their squads during the second half of the season.

Though the winter is usually a difficult time to strike meaningful deals, several clubs have signed some high-profile players who are expected to make an instant impact for their sides. Paris Saint-Germain leads the way on the men's side after signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli in January, while Chelsea set the record transfer fee in women's soccer by signing U.S. women's national team star Naomi Girma before the window closed.

With a few notable players still on the market, transfer deadline day could be another active day. Here's what you need to know as the window comes to a close, including how to follow along on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch Scoreline: Transfer Deadline Day Special

Date : Monday, Feb. 3 | Time : 5 p.m. ET

: Monday, Feb. 3 | : 5 p.m. ET Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network



When does the transfer window close?

The dates and times vary from league to league, but most deals will be done by the end of the day on Monday, Feb. 3. Here's a look at when the window closes in select men's leagues.

Saudi Pro League: Jan. 31

Jan. 31 Bundesliga: Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. ET

Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. ET Serie A: Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. ET

Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. ET Ligue 1: Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. ET

Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. ET Premier League: Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. ET

Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. ET La LIga: Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. ET

Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. ET MLS: April 23

In the women's game, select windows have already closed but movement can still be expected over the next several weeks, particularly in the NWSL as they gear up for the 2025 season. Here's when the transfer window closes in select women's leagues.

WSL : Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. ET

: Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. ET Premiere Ligue: Jan. 30

Jan. 30 Liga MX Femenil: Feb. 2

Feb. 2 Frauen-Bundesliga: Feb. 3

Feb. 3 NWSL: March 24

Top men's transfers so far

Jhon Duran (Aston Villa to Al-Nassr) – $79.95 million transfer fee Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City) – $75 million transfer fee plus add-ons Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain) – $72 million transfer fee Xavi Simons (Paris Saint-Germain to RB Leipzig) – $52 million transfer fee plus add-ons Galeno (Porto to Al-Ahli) – $52 million transfer fee

Top women's transfers so far

Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave to Chelsea) – $1.1 million transfer fee Keira Walsh (Barcelona to Chelsea) – $572,000 transfer fee Shinomi Koyama (Djurgardens to North Carolina Courage) – $225,000 transfer fee Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC to Arsenal) – $100,000 transfer fee Chloe Kelly (Manchester City to Arsenal) – loan

USMNT transfers so far

Brandon Vazquez (Monterrey to Austin FC)

John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls to Holstein Kiel)

Luca de la Torre (Celta de Vigo to San Diego FC)

USWNT transfers so far