What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Arsenal are closing in on their second signing since missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea and we look at why the Gunners might actually be better off with Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior plus a bit more money to play with than the Ukraine talent. There are also updates on Red Bull Salzburg's latest gem pursuit and Arnaut Danjuma's future.

Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior to Arsenal

It might be a divisive opinion, but the Premier League leaders are better off having not signed Mudryk after the 22-year-old completed his move to rivals Chelsea and debuted over the weekend. In the context of the title race, which the Gunners are currently leading, missing out on the Ukrainian wonderkid might actually be a blessing in disguise. Since Mudryk opted for Stamford Bridge because of Shakhtar Donetsk's hardline negotiating stance on their star talent, Mikel Arteta's men have moved for Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior -- two players who could help with this current title tilt.

Arsenal's big need this January was always going to be depth, especially after Gabriel Jesus' injury at the FIFA 2022 World Cup with Brazil. When you compare the Gunners' squad with that of Manchester City in second place, Pep Guardiola's men are blessed with the sort of depth that Arteta simply does not possess at present. Yet Arsenal are now five points clear of their closest rivals with a game in hand, and Mudryk will not be impacting the title race with Chelsea anytime soon.

Sure, the Ukraine international would have arrived at Emirates Stadium with the potential to succeed, and he would have given the group an undoubted boost in quality. However, at the price, Chelsea ultimately pulled the trigger, Mudryk would likely have been Arsenal's only January business and that would have only heightened what were already major expectations on the Krasnohrad native.

Trossard, despite not possessing the same potential, is of proven quality to make an immediate impact at a fraction of the cost -- something which could be priceless if the Gunners get this title bid over the line with help from a few of the Belgian's goals. Refusing to go above what they valued Mudryk at means that Arteta's men can now bring in multiple reinforcements with money to spare once Kiwior follows Trossard through the entrance at the Emirates. He is expected later this week after a medical over the weekend per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Heading into the final week of this winter window, nobody would count out Arsenal making another move to give them one final injection of quality. With the chance to also open up an eight-point lead, it could turn into too great an advantage for even City to overhaul. Trossard has already shown that he can get involved from the bench in the dramatic 3-2 win over Manchester United over the weekend, and that is not something that Mudryk could have guaranteed despite his immense potential and some glimpses of his talent in Europe with Shakhtar.

Oscar Gloukh to Red Bull Salzburg

The Austrian giants are closing on the capture of the 18-year-old Israeli talent from Maccabi Tel Aviv which has the potential to be a perfect match. Arguably the most gifted player to come out of Israel since Manor Solomon, Salzburg is the perfect to place to hone his skills and experience continental competition before moving to a European giant. Talks are advanced and the deal could be done as soon as this week, per Romano.

Arnaut Danjuma to Everton

The Netherlands international is expected to join the Premier League strugglers from Villarreal on loan until the end of the season, according to Romano. The Nigeria-born 25-year-old has been assessing his options over the past week or so and underwent a medical over the weekend ahead of a proposed return to England after his stint with AFC Bournemouth. Everton have reportedly sacked manager Frank Lampard on Monday as they are in the thick of the relegation battle.

Nicolo Zaniolo to Tottenham Hotspur ?

Spurs are reportedly interested in the Italian on loan with an option to buy but AS Roma only want a permanent deal for a fee of nearly $40 million. AC Milan are also reportedly keeping an eye on the 23-year-old but Giallorossi boss Jose Mourinho doubts that a move will happen.

"He has asked to leave the club," the Portuguese manager said. "But it is not certain to happen. Current proposals are not enough. We require a good proposal to let him leave and we have not received it. My feeling is that he will end up staying."