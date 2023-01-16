What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams now that the winter transfer window is officially open. Aston Villa and Chicago Fire have announced the agreement for the transfer of Jhon Duran, while Inter Milan and FC Barcelona are reportedly working on a swap deal involving two key players. Let's get to the latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Aston Villa agree deal for Duran

Aston Villa and Chicago Fire have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jhon Duran, as announced by the English club on Monday. Aston Villa will pay an $18 million guaranteed fee for the Colombian striker, and add-ons will be included in the deal as well for a maximum fee of $4 million. The player will complete the main part of medical tests in Colombia, while personal terms are already agreed.

Danilo to join Nottingham Forest

Brazilian midfielder Danilo will join Nottingham Forest in the coming hours, as reported by CBS insider Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old already travelled to England where he completed the medical tests on Monday. The documents between the two clubs are signed and Palmeiras will receive around a €20 million fee.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Two clubs want Ounahi

We're entering a key week for the race to sign Moroccan star Azzedine Ounahi. The 22-year-old midfielder is a target for both Napoli and Leeds United but both sides need to agree to a deal with French side Angers first. Leeds, after signing Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim, still have to decide about their next steps for the current transfer window and this can be an advantage for Napoli in the race to sign Ounahi as the Italian side already offered €15 million about a week ago.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

A potential swap deal

Inter Milan and FC Barcelona are reportedly speaking on a potential swap deal with Marcelo Brozovic and Franck Kessie involved. The former AC Milan midfielder is not playing as much as he wished before he joined the Spanish club in the summer, while the Croatian midfielder lost his place in the starting eleven due to injuries, and also the good performances of Hakan Calhanoglu in what used to be his position of playmaker. The clubs are still speaking and evaluating the situation but it looks like this is something to watch in the coming days.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.