Everton are looking to sign a striker and are exploring some options, while Atletico de Madrid's Yannick Carrasco might end up at Barcelona this winter. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Julian Ryerson from Union Berlin.

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Borussia Dortmund to sign Ryerson

Borussia Dortmund are now set to sign Norwegian defender Julian Ryerson from Union Berlin, as reported by Sport 1. The two sides agreed to a deal for around €5 million and the player is now in talks to agree on personal terms. The German side is also interested to sign Manchester United's Anthony Elanga on loan to the end of the season, but the final decision is still up to the team coached by Erik ten Hag.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Yannick Carrasco in talks to join Barcelona

Atletico Madrid striker Yannick Carrasco might join FC Barcelona before the end of the current transfer window. As Spanish reports suggested, the player is interested to sign for the team coached by Xavi and it might become a concrete option in the coming days as he's looking for a new opportunity. At the same time, his future might be linked to the one of Memphis Depay, who might also leave Barcelona this winter. Atletico Madrid are not willing to let Carrasco leave in January as of now, but Barcelona hope that the pressure from Carrasco and Atleti's interest in Memphis will unravel the situation of the two players.

Everton are looking to sign a striker

Considering their current table situation, Everton are trying to improve the squad this winter to avoid relegation. The Toffees are exploring the Italian market, as per multiple reports and Everton are prepared to approach Atalanta to negotiate for Colombian striker Duvan Zapata. Intermediaries are working on the deal with Everton for a loan with a buy option included, but Atalanta as of now will only talk about a permanent transfer. At the same time, the English team is speaking with the agents of Bologna's striker Marko Arnautovic, who already played in the Premier League with Stoke City and West Ham before.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Matheus Nunes on Liverpool's list

Liverpool are "keen" on signing Matheus Nunes for the next season, according to CBS insider Fabrizio Romano. He's part of the list for the upcoming summer and the player was already on Liverpool's radar before he joined Wolverhampton in the summer of 2022 when he was playing for Sporting CP. His potential signing would not impact the possible arrival of Jude Bellingham as Liverpool will change a lot of players in the summer 2023.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.