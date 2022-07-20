What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Juventus sign Gleison Bremer from Torino

After the Bianconeri agreed to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich for around €80 million, add-ons included, they have closed in on signing Gleison Bremer for €47 million, add-ons included, as a replacement. On Wednesday the player underwent his medical tests before signing his new deal with the club. Bremer had previously been on track to sign with Inter Milan, as a possible replacement for a Milan Skriniar move to Paris Saint-Germain. Now Skriniar's move is on hold, and the market for center-backs has changed seemingly overnight.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Napoli close to signing Kim Min-Jae

Napoli are still working a replacement for Kalidou Kouliably, who was announced as a new Chelsea player last Saturday. The club has already announced the transfer of Leo Skiri Ostigard from Brighton, but Luciano Spalletti's side is also determined to sign Fenerbahce's defender Kim Min-Jae. The player agreed to join Rennes last week, but Napoli hasn't given up and working to change his mind over the past few days and are now close to a deal with the player.

Manchester City are set to open talks for Cucurella

Manchester City are set to open official talks with Brighton for Marc Cucurella, as reported by CBS insider Fabrizio Romano. The official bid will be submitted soon. A full verbal agreement is almost reached on personal terms between Cucurella's camp and Manchester City as well. After selling Zinchenko to Arsenal, Cucurella was always the priority of Pep Guardiola and the English side.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Inter Milan eye Nikola Milenkovic

After losing the race to sign Gleison Bremer from Torino, Inter Milan are now targeting Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic, according to Di Marzio, and have restarted talks with both the club and the player's camp. After PSG couldn't meet Inter's demands, the club's plan is to keep Milan Skriniar and Milenkovic would be the replacement of Andrea Ranocchia, who left the club in June and joined AC Monza as a free agent.

Keeper punts

