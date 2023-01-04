What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. The Mykhaylo Mudryk sweepstakes get more interesting by the day while Brentford add another talented youngster to their team that could help ease things if Ivan Toney is banned. Weston McKennie is reportedly also getting looks from the Premier League for yet another season.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Chelsea and Arsenal are set to battle for Shakhtar Donetsk winger

Our James Benge wrote about how Arsenal need reinforcements on the bench after their 0-0 draw with Newcastle United and Murdyk would be an excellent capture for them. The Gunners are still the leaders for Mudryk's signature but if the deal collapses, Chelsea are ready to swoop. According to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, Shakhtar Donetsk's director Darijo Srna will be in London this week and will likely be in attendance for Chelsea's clash with Manchester City on Thursday. That could be news to pressure Arsenal as they're in direct discussions with the club but Chelsea appear to be waiting in the wings.

Brentford sign forward Kevin Schade from Freiburg on a loan with an option to buy

Brentford are a club that are always prepared for player departures which is why this move feels like it is in response to the current betting allegations on striker Ivan Toney. Toney was charged with more than 200 betting violations by the English FA and had until Jan. 4 to respond to those allegations. With Toney likely facing a ban, it was critical for Thomas Frank to add to his side and he got quite the capture in Schade.

Added on a six-month loan with an option to buy, if that option is triggered, Schade will sign a five-year contract with the club showing, With only five Bundesliga goals in 29 appearances, this is a deal that is made with Schade's potential in mind, but given Brentford's stable of forwards that include Yoane Wissa, Keane Lewis-Potter, and Bryan Mbeumo, Frank will have quite a few options for replacing Toney if needed.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Weston McKennie is attracting Premier League interest

After an impressive World Cup with the United States, the McKennie rumor mill is heating up again. Aston Villa are one of the top teams interested in his services, according to Gianluca di Marzio, as Unai Emery works to turn things around at the club. With an impressive defensive work rate but also being able to create in attack, it makes sense why McKennie would be of interest to Villa and Juventus would possibly accept a bid of around €40 million to see the move done.

But Villa isn't the only club circling as Bournemouth would like to add the American after coming under new ownership. Sharing ownership with the Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL, the Cherries will be interested in spending to stave off relegation but it would take quite an offer to interest McKennie who is performing at a Champions League level.

Olivier Giroud on MLS radar

French striker Olivier Giroud, World Cup winner in 2018 and runner-up in 2022, has interest from a few Major League Soccer clubs, according to Taylor Twellman. The 36-year-old is a consistent forward who can score in a variety of ways. Particularly good in the air, he has double-digit goals in 15 straight club seasons and is just one goal away from reaching 10 this season.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Tottenham looking for another striker?

Could Tottenham's attacking woes see them bring in a striker in January? The club have submitted a loan offer for Atalanta forward Ruslan Malinovskyi, according to Corriere della Sera. The 29-year-old Ukrainian has 30 goals over the last 3.5 seasons for the Italian side and could be an option to supplement Harry Kane off the bench. He has just one goal in 14 games this season, so a change of scenery could be just what he needs.

Another goalkeeper for Chelsea?

Chelsea are interested in Leeds United goalkeeper Illian Meslier, according to Foot Mercato. The 22-year-old could be the answer to the goalkeeper concerns at Stamford Bridge. Eduoard Mendy, who won the Champions League with the Blues, has been inconsistent and picked up an injury during the World Cup with Senegal. Kepa Arrizabalaga has shown flashes but Chelsea have conceded in seven of their last eight Premier League games with a big test against Manchester City on Thursday.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.