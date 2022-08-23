What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Juventus are nearing a decision on which striker they'll add. while Chelsea are closing in on the Pierre Aubameyang deal and have held talks for Wesley Fofana. Not only that, Arsenal are also in the race to sign Wolverhampton's winger Pedro Neto. Let's get to latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Juventus to decide between Milik and Depay

It's a pivotal moment in the process of deciding on who will become a new Juventus striker. The Italian side need a replacement after Alvaro Morata's loan deal expired and the decision now is up to the board to decide between OM striker Arkadiusz Milik and Barcelona's Memphis Depay. While the first one would be on loan, the Dutch striker would become a free agent and then join Juventus with a new contract. A final decision is expected to take place in the coming hours.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Chelsea close in on Aubameyang and Fofana

Chelsea's transfer window might heat up again over the next few days. The English side is in contact with Leicester to sign defender Wesley Fofana and a new bid is expected soon. At the same time, Thomas Tuchel has requested a new striker and the top target is still Pierre Aubameyang. After personal terms were agreed with player's camp, the two clubs are now working to find a deal that works for both parties. Barcelona are asking around €30 million for the former Arsenal captain.

Arsenal are working to sign Pedro Neto

Speaking of the Gunners, Mikel Arteta's side have started off really well this Premier League season and the transfer window might give even more hope to the fans as the club is looking to sign attacking winger Pedro Neto from Wolves, according to David Ornstein. Talks with his agent and the club started a while ago, but it won't be an easy one considering that Wolverhampton have no intention to sell him this summer.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Chelsea are in for Gordon as well

Chelsea are literally everywhere in these final days of the transfer window. As reported by Sky Sports, the English side is prepared to pay £60 million including add-ons for Everton forward Anthony Gordon. Chelsea had an initial bid of around £40 million turned down by Everton earlier this month, but the club is prepared to increase their offer now. Everton's position this summer has been the player is not for sale as of now.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.