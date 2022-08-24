What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Juventus are in talks with OM to finalisea deal for Arkadiusz Milik deal, while Chelsea insist on making a Wesley Fofana move from Leicester happen. Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to join Bayer Leverkusen while AS Roma are looking for a new midfielder after Gini Wijnaldum's inury. Let's get to latest:

Bayer Leverkusen to sign Hudson-Odoi

German side Bayer Leverkusen are one step away from signing Chelsea striker Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan until the end of the season. Negotiations are set to be completed with Chelsea before the end of the week, after the player turned down two loan proposals from Premier League clubs. This isn't his first flirtation with the Bundesliga as he's been close to joining Bayern Munich in the past, and the English talent looks to be on the verge of finally testing out the waters of German football.

Juventus to finalize Milik deal

Juventus have decided to sign Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique Marseille on loan with an option to buy included in the deal between the two clubs. Milik was preferred over Barcelona striker Memphis Depay, even after the player's camp reached an agreement with Juventus on personal terms in the past week. The Bianconeri decided to sign a traditional number nine that can give another option to coach Allegri in the attacking line. The deal is expected to be finalized on Wednesday.

AS Roma are ready to sign Belotti

AS Roma are reportedly ready to sign free agent Andrea Belotti who has been without a club since June, according to Di Marzio. The Giallorossi need to sell the talented youngster Felix Afena to Cremonese first, and right after that they will finalize the deal for the Italian striker. Jose Mourinho already gave his green light for the signing and the player himself has been waiting for AS Roma for weeks, refusing many other clubs such as AS Monaco last month.

Chelsea won't give up on Fofana

Despite the fact that Leicester turned down Chelsea"s last bid for Wesly Fofana, coming in at around £70 million, the English side still won't give up on the center back and are expected to be back with a new and improved offer. As CBS insider Fabrizio Romano reported, talks with intermediaries of the deal are still on in order to find the best solution soon.

AS Roma need another midfielder

After the injury of Gini Wijnaldum, who fractured his tibia last Sunday, AS Roma are looking for a new midfielder in the last days of the transfer window. Among the list of candidates and names that were offered to the club is Everton midfielder Allan, according to Calciomercato. He is likely to leave the English side in the last days of the summer window and AS Roma will make a decision soon regarding who their new midfielder will be.

