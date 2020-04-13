Transfer news, rumors: Chelsea, Manchester United eyeing Serie A stars; Everton wants James Rodriguez

Chelsea is still looking to bolster its attack despite a wealth of young talent, Manchester United is after one of the best defenders of the last decade and James Rodriguez may finally get a taste of what the Premier League is all about.

Below are the top rumors from around the world for Monday:

Chelsea still after Dries Mertens

Chelsea will once again go after Napoli star attacker Dries Mertens after having an offer turned down in January, according to Gazzetto dello Sport. The 32-year-old hasn't signed a new contract at the Italian club and could be set to leave after this season. Mertens is a prolific, underrated goal scorer who has averaged 20 goals a season over the last four campaigns. He's in that mold of a smaller, quick player who can finish and create, comparable to former Chelsea star Eden Hazard in a way. With Willian likely on his way out of Chelsea, Mertens can still deliver and is in his prime, though bringing him in would almost certainly reduce the minutes for American Christian Pulisic.

Manchester United to sign Godin?

Inter Milan defender Diego Godin may leave the club this summer and Manchester United could be his destination, according to TuttoSport. The 34-year-old Uruguay international had a brilliant run at Atletico Madrid where he turned into one of the world's top defenders. Now on the wrong side of 30, he may give the Premier League a try. Godin joined Inter in the summer of 2019, penning a three-year contract, meaning United would have to pay a transfer fee unless he is released from his contract. Godin hasn't been bad for Inter this season at all, so getting him for free is highly unlikely. But he's isn't the same defender he was a few years ago, losing a step though still fantastic in the air.

If he signs for United, he would team up with Harry Maguire for one of the top center back pairings on paper in England.

Ancelotti after James Rodriguez once again

Carlo Ancelotti wanted James Rodriguez when he was at Napoli, and he now wants him again as the coach of Everton. The Toffees have joined the race to sign the Real Madrid talent, joining Manchester United and Juventus. James, 28, never really fit in at Real Madrid and moved to Bayern Munich on loan from 2017-2019.

Everton has brought in numerous talents from Spain over the last few years, especially from Barcelona, and getting James could be the key to unlocking more attacking creativity in the final third.

James was a star at Porto and Monaco before moving to Spain, where he's appeared in just 13 games for Real since 2017 after more consistent playing time in previous campaigns.

Best of the rest