Chelsea are by far the most active side so far this winter and are now ready to complete two more signings, while Italian side AC Milan are closing in on a new goalkeeper. Manchester City continue to strengthen their youth sector while Leeds United are close to snagging another player from RB Salzburg. Let's get to the latest:

A new center-back for Chelsea

Benoit Badiashile will be a new Chelsea defender, according to multiple reports. The French player will join the English side after Chelsea and AS Monaco reached a full agreement in the past hours for around a €38 million fee, add-ons included. The talented center-back will complete his medicals on Monday and will later sign his new contract that will be valid until the summer of 2029.

Andrey Santos to Chelsea

Chelsea are also working to sign young, talented players, as they also did in the summer. The Blues have nerly completed the signing of Brazilian talent Andrey Santos, pending official announcements, as documents are signed and sealed on both player and club side with Vasco da Gama. Chelsea will pay €12.5 million to secure the 18-year-old midfielder.

The new AC Milan goalkeeper

AC Milan are working to sign new goalkeepers. After the injury of key player Mike Maignan, the Rossoneri need to sign more goalkeepers to have more options on the bench when the Frenchman is not available. As a result, AC Milan have reached an agreement to sign Devis Vasquez from Guarani. The Colombian goalkeeper will join on a permanent deal and he's currently in Milan to undergo the medicals.

A new talent for Guardiola

Manchester City's always have a special eye for talent and the next one might be Argentinian midfielder Maximo Perrone from Velez. As CBS Sports Soccer Insider Fabrizio Romano reported, the player and the club have a verbal agreement and the deal is at the final stages. Perrone won't join a different City Group club but will directly go to Manchester City after the Sudamericano Sub-20 that will take place from Jan. 19 to Feb. 12. The deal is reportedly worth around $8 million.

Leeds in talks for Wober

Leeds United are in talks with Red Bull Salzburg to sign defender Maximilian Wober. The captain of the Austrian side is a new target for the former RB Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch and reports suggest that discussions are expected to take place for a fee of around €11 million plus €5 million of add-ons.

Benfica want to sign Schjelderup

Andreas Schjelderup is widely considered as the next gem of European soccer. The 18-year-old Norwegian winger will likely become a target for many top clubs but Benfica want to beat all of them and are working to sign him. There are talks already ongoing with Nordsjælland and the deal is in process but not agreed yet. The Portuguese side have offered a five-year deal to Schjelderup until the summer of 2028.

