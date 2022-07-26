What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Manchester to hold talks with the club about his future. Napoli are now set to sign Kim Min-Jae from Fenerbahce, while Jules Kounde finally seems to be heading to Barcelona. Giovani Lo Celso looks to be headed back to Spain and Juventus are still interested in signing Timo Werner from Chelsea. Let's get to latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Napoli are set to sign Kim

Napoli are set to sign Kim Min-Jae as a new center back from Fenerbahçe by triggering €19.5m release clause, according to Di Marzio. The South Korean center back was close to joining Rennes but Napoli hijacked the deal and won the race this week. The player will undergo a medical ahead of signing with his new club on Tuesday.

FC Barcelona are finally close to ending the Kounde saga

One of the transfer stories of the summer finally seems to be close to coming to an end. Barcelona are close to completing a deal to sign Kounde from Seville, beating Chelsea who were also in talks for the center back. Personal terms were fully agreed with Kounde earlier this week and Chelsea are now exploring other options. This would mark the second time the Spanish side has won a transfer race against Chelsea this summer, after Raphinha also decided to join Xavi's side earlier this month.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Villarreal are in talks to sign Lo Celso

Villarreal are in direct negotiations with Tottenham to bring back Gio Lo Celso back at the club where he was on loan for the past six months. He's still top of the list for Emery, but talks are still ongoing as there are other clubs also interested especially from Italy and Spain.

Timo Werner expected to leave Chelsea

Timo Werner could really leave Chelsea this summer. He's one of the names on Juventus' list alongside Allegri's priority Morata for the role of backup striker. Werner was already discussed during negotiations for Matthijs de Ligt but things didn't move on after that the Dutch player opted to join Bayern Munich.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Manchester

One of the stories of the month continues to unfold as Cristiano Ronaldo is now back in Manchester to meet with coach Erik ten Hag and discuss his immediate future after he was not present for the team's preseason tour. Manchester United insist he's not for sale while the idea of the player is to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo showed up at the training center on Tuesday alongside his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.