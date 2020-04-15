Transfer news, rumors: Inter Milan wants Griezmann in Martinez deal; more on Arsenal and Manchester United

Inter Milan star attacker Lautaro Martinez has been linked with Barcelona for a while now, but if he is to leave the San Siro for the Camp Nou, Inter wants more than just money in return. Antonio Conte's team is reportedly going to try and get a key player back as part of the deal.

Below are the top rumors from around the world for Wednesday:

Inter Milan wants Griezmann in Martinez deal

If Barcelona wants to sign Martinez from Inter, they are going to need to include Antoine Griezmann in any such deal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 22-year-old Argentine striker has had quite the season for the Serie A club, scoring 19 goals in 32 games. Griezmann, meanwhile, has 14 goals in 37 games this season but hasn't looked all that comfortable alongside Lionel Messi and with Luis Suarez out injured.

Both players are similar in the sense that they are versatile, smaller sized, lethal and quick. Griezmann is better in the air but Martinez has had tremendous production at a young age, starring as a teenager for Racing Club of Argentina, while having his entire career ahead of him.

The report says the deal would essentially be a straight swap, which could cool those Neymar to Barca rumors.

Arsenal eye Tah to help fix defensive issues

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is the first choice for Arsenal to fix its defense, according to Sport Bild.

The 24-year-old German international's contract expires in 2023 and currently has a €40 million release clause until May 31 of this year. With the current shutdown of the sport due to the coronavirus, getting any such deal done by that date before the clause increases would be tricky.

Arsenal is currently in ninth place in the Premier League, having conceded 36 goals in 28 matches.

United keeping tabs on Grealish

Manchester United continues to keep tabs on Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, with Villa expected to sell him whether or not they get relegated, according to ESPN. The 24-year-old England international has been the reason why the club still has a chance at survival with seven goals in 26 matches in the league, many coming in pivotal times to earn points. Villa is currently in 19th place in the league but just three points from safety.

The talented, creative midfielder could potentially add depth to the United midfield, though he would unlikely be brought in as a backup. With Bruno Fernandes looking sharp for the Red Devils since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January, it would be up to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to figure out how to play both of them. While Fernandes can play attacking mid, more centrally or even a bit deeper, Grealish does have the flexibility of playing out on the wing, though he is naturally an attacking midfielder.

