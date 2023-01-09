What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams now that the winter transfer window is officially open. Manchester United are working to sign a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club, Ruslan Malinovskyi has left Italian soccer while Bayern Munich are close to agreeing a free agent move in the summer. Let's get to the latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Joao Felix close to joining Chelsea

Atletico de Madrid striker Joao Felix is now close to joining Chelsea, as reported by CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The English side are in advanced talks to sign the Portuguese player on loan until the end of the season. The deal is at the final stages with no buy option clause discussed as things stand. The loan fee will be more than €10 million with salary covered as well. The talks between the two clubs accelerated in the last hours.

Laimer to join Bayern in the summer

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer will join FC Bayern Munich in the summer as free agent, as reported by Romano. The German side will complete all the details missing in the upcoming days after the full agreement between the parties was reached last December. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann wanted him to join Bayern since the past summer and it became a priority to sign him as a free agent after he didn't extend his deal with the current club.

Malinovskyi to OM

Ruslan Malinovskyi joins French side Olympique Marseille after the Ukrainian midfielder left Italy on Monday morning to undergo medicals with his new club. Malinovskyi leaves Atalanta after his relationship with coach Gian Piero Gasperini became complicated in the last months and the Italian club will receive around €13 million, add-ons included. The documents between the parties were signed on Sunday.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Manchester United in talks for Weghorst

Manchester United are working to sign a striker after Ronaldo left the club in the middle of the season. Erik ten Hag's priority is Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, currently playing at Besiktas on loan from Burnley. The clubs are now working to find a solution to get the deal done as soon as possible as ten Hag considers him the ideal striker to complete the roster until the end of the season when the English side are expected to make a big investment in that role. Besiktas issued an official statement on Monday: "Claims that there's exit clause in Weghorst contract for €2.5 million fee from Premier League clubs are completely fake. The decisions on Weghorst are only up to Besiktas. We will inform on more developments."

West Ham want En-Nesyri

Talking about strikers, West Ham made a new approach to sign Sevilla's forward Youssef En-Nesyri, per David Ornstein. The Moroccan player was also a target previously in the summer of 2021 but the parties didn't find an agreement back then, and the English side now are not too optimistic in getting the deal done considering that Seville are struggling this season and will be reluctant to sell one of their best players. However, there is still interest iin the player and talks are ongoing.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Tottenham eye right-back

Antonio Conte wants a new right-back in this transfer window. Spanish talent Pedro Porro is at the top of the list for Tottenham in that position. Spurs will try to sign Porro during this window as the player also would be keen on the move but Sporting CP are currently asking the price of his release clause of €45 million.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.