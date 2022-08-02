What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Juventus are still looking to sign another striker and Sassuolo's Giacomo Raspadori has emerged as one of the main targets. Marc Cucurella is getting closer to joining Chelsea, while Alex Telles is one step away from joining Sevilla. Let's get to latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Fulham to announce Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno underwent his medical with Fulham on Tuesday morning ahead of his move from Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano. He will sign a contract until June 2025 with an option for a further season included in the agreement. After the deal is completed, the player will sign his contract and Arsenal will receive £8 million from Fulham.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Sevilla are close to getting Telles on loan

Seville are pushing to sign Alex Telles from Manchester United after talks were held over the weekend, according to Tati Mantovani. The Spanish side are keen to sign the Portuguese player on loan until the end of the season and the deal is progressing well. There are only a few details left to iron out between the two clubs before a deal is reached.

Chelsea continue to work on Cucurella

After Monday's when it was reported that Chelsea were hijacking the deal for Marc Cucurella, the English club has now reached an agreement with the player's camp on personal terms, according to Fabrizio Romano, while there's still some work to do between the two clubs who are yet to bridge the gap over the price and structure of a transfer fee, and whether a Chelsea player will be included in the deal. The next few days will be critical.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Manchester City are in talks for Gomez

Manchester City are working to sign Anderlecht's left-back Sergio Gomez, as reported by David Ornstein. After refusing to meet Brighton's price for Marc Cucurella, the English club has now showed interest in the Spanish international player. It's still early but this is a deal that can get closer in the coming days.

Juventus keen to sign Raspadori

Juventus are working to sign a new striker and the name of Giacomo Raspadori is the one to watch out in the coming days, per Di Marzio. After selling Gianluca Scamacca to West Ham, Sassuolo might decide to sell another top talent to Juventus, who are looking for a back-up striker that can also play as a winger. The first target of Massimiliano Allegri was Alvaro Morata, but talks between Atletico de Madrid and Juventus have stalled in recent days, while links to Chelsea's Timo Werner have also failed to materialize so far.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.