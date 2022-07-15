What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Manchester United and Ajax have agreed to a fee for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez, while Cesc Fabregas is set to sign a two-year deal with Italian second division side Como. Nahuel Molina will join Atletico Madrid and Napoli are working to sign a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly. Let's get to the latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Manchester United agree to Lisandro Martinez deal

Manchester United and Ajax have finally agreed to a fee for the transfer of the Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez who will reunite with Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils will pay more than €55 million to include the player in the roster as he's expected to travel to Manchester Friday after receiving the green light from the clubs to undergo a medical and sign his contract. With Tyrell Malacia already at Old Trafford, ten Hag seems destined to have his second signing of the summer in place real soon.

Paris Saint Germain are set to sign Ekitike

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims. As CBS insider Fabrizio Romano reported, the medicals for the young striker are already scheduled after an agreement in principle with the French club for around €30 million plus add-ons. The player will stay at Psg this season and won't be loaned out, as of now.

Toronto FC are set to sign Bernardeschi

Another Italian player will join Toronto FC this summer. Federico Bernardeschi is expected to join Domenico Criscito and Lorenzo Insigne in Canada in the coming hours. The former Juventus player was in talks with multiple Italian clubs but failed to find an agreement and decided to join his Italian teammate Insigne in Major League Soccer after the duo won the UEFA Euro 2020 last summer.

A surprising move for Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas will call Italy home real soon. The former AS Monaco player will join Como in the second division of Italian football, Sky Italia reports. It's an eyebrow-raising move for the Spanish midfielder who came close to playing in Serie A several times in his long career. He will play against Gianluigi Buffon, who is the captain of Parma in the same second division. Fabregas is expected to sign a two-year deal with Como until summer 2024.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Atletico Madrid in talks to sign Molina

Atletico Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Nahuel Molina from Udinese. The left-back is now ready to leave Italian soccer after two years, despite the interest coming from Juventus in the past days. Atletico Madrid will also include Nehuen Perez in the deal, who already played for Udinese in the past season via loan.

Rennes won the race for Kim Min-Jae

Rennes have won the race to sign Kim Min-Jae from Fenerbahce. The center back will move to France and is expected to fly in the coming hours with his agents to sign a four-year deal with Rennes. The French side will pay €19.5 million to the Turkish side to secure the Korean player. Napoli were also interested in signing him, but at the end the player decided to join Rennes and his former coach Bruno Genesio.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Napoli looking for Koulibaly's replacement

After Napoli losing Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea, the Italian side are in need of a replacement as soon as possible. With Kim Min-Jae off to Rennes, Napoli are in the race to sign PSG's Abdou Diallo, Sky Italia reports. After the initial talks with the club, Napoli will speak soon with the agents of the player to find an agreement on personal terms. Talks are on.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.