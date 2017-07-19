Transfer news, rumors: PSG after both Neymar and Alexis Sanchez, Chelsea lands Morata

With the transfer window open and buzzing, we take a look at some of the transfer rumors and news around the world of soccer, from Major League Soccer to Europe.

PSG wants Neymar and Alexis Sanchez

Paris Saint-Germain is aiming for a big-time splash in the transfer market this summer, with Neymar and Alexis Sanchez the main targets, according to ESPNFC.

Just a day after it was reported that Neymar had agreed to a deal with PSG, the French club have been made aware that a "deal is possible" according to the report, aiming to trigger his release clause of over $200 million.

The report also says that PSG has once again resumed talks with Sanchez's agent. If PSG could secure either, it would be a huge boost for a team looking to contend in the Champions League. If somehow it can get both, with a Edinson Cavani-Neymar-Alexis strike force, Les Parisiens would be one of the favorites to win the 2017-18 UCL.

"Chicharito" close to Premier League return

Mexico international Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is close to returning to the Premier League with West Ham United, according to Sky Sports.

West Ham close to agreeing £13m deal for Javier Hernandez. First game would be v Man United back at Old Trafford on 13 August — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 19, 2017

In a deal worth $16.9 million, that's not a bad price for the Bayer Leverkusen man, with the Hammers needing somebody up top to lead its attack.

Hernandez played for Manchester United from 2010-15, scoring 59 goals in 157 matches.

Morata to Chelsea

Chelsea are set to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata after announcing a deal has been reached.

We have agreed terms with Real Madrid for the transfer of Alvaro Morata...https://t.co/uuenBgcPH2 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 19, 2017

At Juventus, he was second-fiddle to guys like Carlos Tevez but seems to have done enough for Antonio Conte to want him, likely serving as the replacement for Diego Costa, who with each day feels more likely to leave.

Morata scored 20 goals last season for Real Madrid.