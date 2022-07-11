What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Raphinha is finally getting closer to joining FC Barcelona, while Chelsea are set to announce new signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. Juventus and Bayern Munich are still talking over the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt and Luis Suarez has admitted that he has received multiple offers from MLS teams so far. Let's get to latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Raphinha getting closer to Barca

Leeds United have accepted a verbal offer from FC Barcelona for Raphinha, according to CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs. The final verbal proposal is for around €75 million for the English side,and they are now just waiting for the bid to be official. Chelsea reached an agreement with Leeds United over ten days ago, but the player always preferred to join FC Barcelona and never agreed to terms with Chelsea.

<strong>Sterling set for Chelsea move</strong>

It's only a matter of time before Chelsea and Manchester City will announce the transfer of Raheem Sterling. Chelsea will pay around €60 million to Pep Guardiola's team, while the player will sign a contract until 2027. On Sunday, the player completed the medicals with his new club and he's now set to become the first signing of the Todd Boehly era as new owner of Chelsea. He's expected to join the team for their tour of the United States.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Bayern Munich and Juventus held talks for de Ligt

Bayern Munich and Juventus are still talking over the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Dutch defender is willing to leave the Italian side this summer, with Chelsea also interested in signing him. However, Bayern Munich are now the frontrunners to sign him, and on Monday the sporting director of the German club, Hasan Salihamidžić, flew to Italy to meet with Juventus to figure out if the deal can happen or not.

Ousmane Dembele agreed terms with Barcelona

A big saga of this transfer window is about the end. Ousmane Dembele has finally accepted the conditions of FC Barcelona to sign a new contract that will be valid until summer 2024. The player has arrived in Barcelona to complete the paperwork, and he's expected to sign his new deal before the end of the week.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Luis Suarez to MLS?

Former Atletico Madrid player Luis Suarez is still looking for a new club. After talks with River Plate collapsed, the player told Radio Sport 890 that he received "five or six" offers from MLS teams.

"The market in MLS is very complex, some clubs want you but they don't have the slots, and so it would have to be for January. Other clubs want you now, but I have to evaluate if they have a chance to qualify for the playoffs", he said. "I'm not closing the door to anyone, and I've listened to all the offers. But if some MLS teams don't qualify for the playoffs, they end their season in the first week of October, and that's not useful for me because I would stop for a month ahead of the World Cup, which wouldn't be good for me."

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.